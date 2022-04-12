Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the transportation company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 138.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of Pyxis Tankers stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.63. 5,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,313. Pyxis Tankers has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of -0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pyxis Tankers stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. ( NASDAQ:PXS Get Rating ) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Pyxis Tankers worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

