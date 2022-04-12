Pzena Investment Management (PZN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 19th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter.

Shares of PZN opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. Pzena Investment Management has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $12.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average is $9.66. The stock has a market cap of $536.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Pzena Investment Management’s payout ratio is currently 212.00%.

In related news, CEO Richard Stanton Pzena purchased 779,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $4,248,743.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZN. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 20,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 982,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after purchasing an additional 15,377 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 220.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 14,570 shares during the last quarter. 15.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Pzena Investment Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

