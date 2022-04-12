Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Price Tops $4.42 on Exchanges (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 12th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $36.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for $4.42 or 0.00010970 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Q DAO Governance token v1.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00044051 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,031.54 or 0.07518388 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,423.11 or 1.00251698 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.