Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for W. R. Berkley Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of W. R. Berkley in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on WRB. Wolfe Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.67 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.33 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.61.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $67.46 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $68.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.0867 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 9.56%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $593,903,000 after acquiring an additional 71,757 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,691,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,910,000 after acquiring an additional 333,012 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,280,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $435,091,000 after purchasing an additional 146,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,022,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,708,000 after purchasing an additional 211,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,199,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,194,000 after buying an additional 15,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile (Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.