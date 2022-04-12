Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FULT. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of FULT opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.73. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $19.17.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.60 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 27.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 3.1% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 38,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 9.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 265,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 23,034 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,980,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $186,155.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.81%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

