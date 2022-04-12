Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.45. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $133.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.16. The company has a market capitalization of $390.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $127.27 and a 52 week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after acquiring an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 7,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

