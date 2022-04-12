Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Aflac Incorporated Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Aflac in a report issued on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.37. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aflac’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Get Aflac alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AFL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $65.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.42. Aflac has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $66.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Aflac by 75.2% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $550,458.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,469,967.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,526. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.