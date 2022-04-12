Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Decreased by Analyst

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AllianceBernstein’s FY2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

AB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.38.

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.36. AllianceBernstein has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. AllianceBernstein’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AB. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 25.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 26.1% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 132.99%.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

