Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.01.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.87 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 157.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Shares of APAM opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.60. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $57.65. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.32%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 81.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APAM. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,688.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

