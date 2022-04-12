Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for IQVIA Holdings Inc. Reduced by KeyCorp (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for IQVIA in a report released on Sunday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.24. KeyCorp also issued estimates for IQVIA’s FY2022 earnings at $9.41 EPS.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.39.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $242.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.46. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $205.77 and a 1 year high of $285.61.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 502,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $142,358,000 after buying an additional 9,722 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 47,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 189,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,119,000 after buying an additional 98,262 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,185,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.