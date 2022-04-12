Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for LXP Industrial Trust Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:LXP)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report released on Monday, April 11th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LXP Industrial Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.63. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $16.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,309,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,960,000 after buying an additional 991,811 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 266.7% during the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 6,778,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,425,000 after buying an additional 4,929,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,662,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,455,000 after buying an additional 431,792 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter worth $68,466,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,859,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,286,000 after buying an additional 93,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

About LXP Industrial Trust (Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.