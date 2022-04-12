Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Prudential Financial in a research note issued on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.85. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.15 EPS.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRU. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.14.

NYSE PRU opened at $116.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $94.20 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 56.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,357,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,765,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,709 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.73%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.