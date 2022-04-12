Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Progressive Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Progressive in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.35 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $118.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.24. The stock has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.47. Progressive has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $120.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. Progressive’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.05%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,630 shares of company stock worth $8,916,018. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 15.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Progressive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 45,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Progressive by 8.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,060,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,548,000 after buying an additional 78,639 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,164,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 0.9% in the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 75,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

