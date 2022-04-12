Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Hancock Whitney in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $318.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HWC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $49.06 on Tuesday. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $39.07 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 85.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 31,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,778,000 after purchasing an additional 90,975 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 898,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 10.2% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,671,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,744,000 after purchasing an additional 154,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth $1,084,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

