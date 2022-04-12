Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.64. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $17.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

In related news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $128,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,374 shares of company stock valued at $289,397. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 249,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 17,870 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 254.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,050,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after acquiring an additional 754,475 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 253,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 97,622 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 336,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 466,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

