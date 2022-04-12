Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Boosted by Analyst

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report released on Sunday, April 10th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $5.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.66. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $41.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LPI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $72.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

Shares of NYSE:LPI opened at $79.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.54. Laredo Petroleum has a 12-month low of $32.52 and a 12-month high of $99.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 101.15%. The firm had revenue of $470.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $421,628.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tommye Karen Chandler sold 10,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $837,843.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,516. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 13.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,884,000 after acquiring an additional 304,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 6.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 1.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 7.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

