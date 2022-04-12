Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Nasdaq, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Nasdaq in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NDAQ. Argus raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.67.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $182.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $155.69 and a 1-year high of $214.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

In other news, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,865 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,673. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

