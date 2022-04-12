QLC Chain Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $91,052.00 (QLC)

QLC Chain (QLC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One QLC Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0155 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar. QLC Chain has a market cap of $3.72 million and $91,052.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain launched on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

