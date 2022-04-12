Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of RSP stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $154.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,301,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,046,683. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $144.38 and a 12 month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

