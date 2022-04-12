Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.41. 6,454,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,691,422. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $120.90 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.05.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

