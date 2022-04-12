Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 191.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,165 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 44,148 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor accounts for about 0.9% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,907,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,237,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.48. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.03%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

