Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $2.10 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $259.25. 1,734,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,332. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $247.69 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $264.24.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

