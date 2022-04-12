Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $2.80 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 77,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,733,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $440.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,271,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,301,485. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $406.34 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $443.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $453.67.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

