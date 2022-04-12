Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Lowers Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,347,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,330,000 after purchasing an additional 161,476 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,554,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,020,000 after purchasing an additional 45,803 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,507,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,647,000 after purchasing an additional 67,292 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,488,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,714,000 after purchasing an additional 61,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 660,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,965 shares in the last quarter.

VNLA stock remained flat at $$48.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 277,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,926. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.13.

