Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Sells 124,060 Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 124,060 shares during the quarter. Putnam Premier Income Trust accounts for approximately 0.9% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned 0.34% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 25.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 36.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.92% of the company’s stock.
PPT traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $3.89. 481,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,792. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $4.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.22.
About Putnam Premier Income Trust (Get Rating)
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
