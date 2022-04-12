QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Lowered to $200.00 at KeyCorp

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.75% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QCOM. Raymond James increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.36.
QCOM opened at $135.36 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65.
In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,266,923,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,939 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QUALCOMM (QCOM)
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows Begging to Be Bought
- What’s Going On At Twitter (NYSE: TWTR)?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Making Money In Bull Markets and Bear Markets
- 3 Best Recession-Resistant, Cost-Conscious Retail Stocks to Take a Look at Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.