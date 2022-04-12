QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Lowered to $200.00 at KeyCorp

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QCOM. Raymond James increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.36.

QCOM opened at $135.36 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,266,923,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,939 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

