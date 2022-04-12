Quant Price Down 18% Over Last Week (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Quant coin can currently be bought for $113.27 or 0.00286973 BTC on popular exchanges. Quant has a market cap of $1.37 billion and $32.09 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quant has traded down 18% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quant Coin Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quant is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

