Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Tops $0.28 on Major Exchanges (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000702 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $21.23 million and approximately $46,459.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,733.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,011.91 or 0.07580364 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.61 or 0.00260773 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.64 or 0.00756662 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00014336 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00093453 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.94 or 0.00583758 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006901 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.29 or 0.00360636 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,155,134 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

