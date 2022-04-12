Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Shares Up 6.2%

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) shot up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.42 and last traded at $4.42. 9,663 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 970,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.44.

Get Quantum-Si alerts:

In related news, COO Michael P. Mckenna sold 6,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $26,389.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Dyer sold 6,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $25,976.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum-Si in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum-Si in the 3rd quarter valued at about $561,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in Quantum-Si by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 672,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 179,372 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Quantum-Si in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Quantum-Si by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,324,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 63,856 shares in the last quarter. 30.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI)

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, develops a single molecule detection platform for sample preparation and sequencing. It offers a proprietary single molecule detection platform for use in semiconductor industry to field proteomics to enable next generation protein sequencing. The company was incorporated in 2013 is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum-Si Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum-Si and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.