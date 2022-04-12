Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 60,532 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 504.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,532 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DISH. Ovata Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in DISH Network by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its stake in DISH Network by 390.1% during the 3rd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 550,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,943,000 after purchasing an additional 438,527 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in DISH Network by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,902,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,617,000 after purchasing an additional 437,611 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in DISH Network by 879.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 293,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,623,000 after purchasing an additional 263,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP increased its stake in DISH Network by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,076,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

DISH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

DISH opened at $32.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

