Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires New Holdings in International Media Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IMAQ)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in International Media Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 258,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.87% of International Media Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Media Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Media Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Media Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Media Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMAQ opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89. International Media Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

International Media Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. International Media Acquisition Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

