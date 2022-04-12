Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires Shares of 281,280 Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 281,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.09% of Sabre as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SABR. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Sabre in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,035,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Sabre in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,348,000. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in Sabre by 29.0% in the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,093,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $237,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511,772 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sabre by 225.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sabre by 84.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,104,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,914,000 after acquiring an additional 964,206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.90. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $16.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.76 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $311,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $39,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,945 shares of company stock worth $692,679 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SABR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

