Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires Shares of 48,302 Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 48,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.24% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XYLD. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 918,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,591,000 after acquiring an additional 343,793 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 368,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,887,000 after acquiring an additional 65,790 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 286,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after acquiring an additional 158,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 275,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,357,000 after acquiring an additional 16,181 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Shares of XYLD opened at $49.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.65. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $51.16.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.