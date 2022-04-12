Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 219.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,739 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Korn Ferry worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,493,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,568,000 after purchasing an additional 46,994 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,646,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,108,000 after purchasing an additional 49,763 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth $97,569,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.8% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,382,000 after acquiring an additional 38,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,002,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $64.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $59.52 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 8.73%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

