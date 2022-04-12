Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.06% of Dillard’s worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dillard’s by 650.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dillard’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Dillard’s by 5.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Dillard’s by 25.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Dillard’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.00.

NYSE DDS opened at $276.90 on Tuesday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.17 and a 1-year high of $416.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $263.94 and a 200-day moving average of $260.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.87.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $15.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.75 by $6.93. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 53.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. Dillard’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.88%.

In related news, Director Warren A. Stephens bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $230.51 per share, with a total value of $4,610,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

