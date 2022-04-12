Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 1,471 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,876,000. DMG Group LLC purchased a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in MasTec by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in MasTec by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $80.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.98 and a 200 day moving average of $89.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.22. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.85 and a 12-month high of $122.33.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

