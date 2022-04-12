Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 26,802 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 211.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 26,802 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Moelis & Company worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 52.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 671,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,554,000 after purchasing an additional 230,909 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the third quarter worth $9,636,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth $7,638,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 899.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 133,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 120,574 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the third quarter worth $7,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 11,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $553,989.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,619,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company stock opened at $44.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.92. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $77.49. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.06). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 85.78%. The firm had revenue of $425.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

