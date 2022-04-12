Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 3,682 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 180,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,241,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,613,000. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 17,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

IWC opened at $123.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.66. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $118.16 and a 1-year high of $158.43.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.