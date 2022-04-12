Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys New Shares in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,082 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Creative Planning increased its holdings in TopBuild by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $170.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.45. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $165.01 and a 1 year high of $284.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20. TopBuild had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $278.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.10.

About TopBuild (Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.