Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys Shares of 49,122 Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 49,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.09% of Amplitude as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMPL. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter worth $74,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter worth $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

AMPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of Amplitude stock opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.59. Amplitude, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $87.98.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.95 million. Amplitude’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $69,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick W. Grady purchased 186,217 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,819,310.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,563,748 shares of company stock worth $49,947,941.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

