Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys Shares of 69,743 Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 69,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FOX. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in FOX by 170.6% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,935,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,180 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $41,661,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,703,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,221,000 after buying an additional 1,127,247 shares during the period. CQS US LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 1,994,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,020,000 after buying an additional 751,055 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,856,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,906,000 after buying an additional 520,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on FOX. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Macquarie cut their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $35.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $31.87 and a 1-year high of $40.91. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.01.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

FOX Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.