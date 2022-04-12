Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mimecast by 39.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,919,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,590 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Mimecast by 33.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,997,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,667,000 after purchasing an additional 744,726 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,861,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,363,000 after buying an additional 12,324 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 9.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,415,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,998,000 after buying an additional 122,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,783,000 after buying an additional 71,955 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mimecast stock opened at $79.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.23. Mimecast Limited has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $85.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 113.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.44.

Mimecast ( NASDAQ:MIME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Mimecast had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MIME shares. UBS Group cut Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mimecast in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

