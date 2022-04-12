Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $2.68 Million Stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 545.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,918 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 76,831 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of SM Energy worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 17.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

In other SM Energy news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $284,659.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $381,034.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,562 shares of company stock worth $2,640,925. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SM Energy stock opened at $39.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 780.36 and a beta of 5.48. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SM Energy will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

