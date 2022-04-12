Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,938 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.06% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 121,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,473,000.

Shares of XT stock opened at $56.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.63. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $53.16 and a 1-year high of $67.48.

