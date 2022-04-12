Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PKW. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 750.0% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Shares of PKW opened at $90.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.19. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $84.73 and a twelve month high of $98.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

