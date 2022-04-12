Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 234.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,592 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.08% of EPR Properties worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,043 shares of company stock valued at $620,931. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $51.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.20, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.26. EPR Properties has a one year low of $41.14 and a one year high of $56.29.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.39 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 3.74%. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 333.34%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

