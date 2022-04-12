Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $2.40 Million in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 46.3% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 951.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $93.54 on Tuesday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.43 and a 52 week high of $109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.27.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.57. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 43.60%. The firm had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total transaction of $181,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $35,100.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,232 shares of company stock valued at $4,591,866 in the last three months. 39.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TNET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.98.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

