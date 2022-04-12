Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $2.52 Million in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Concentrix by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Concentrix by 1.7% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Concentrix by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Concentrix by 6.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Concentrix by 5.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNXC stock opened at $153.78 on Tuesday. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $141.38 and a 52 week high of $208.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.01.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.14. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 20.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.36%.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.42, for a total value of $1,634,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,897,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

