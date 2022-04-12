Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $2.63 Million in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,252 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RIO. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($66.46) to GBX 4,850 ($63.20) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,348.63.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $79.74 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $59.58 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.70.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $4.785 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

