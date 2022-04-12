Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $2.65 Million in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 162.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 132.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on TPX. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.88.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.90 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.74.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 190.50%. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 13.07%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile (Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.